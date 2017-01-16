Labi Siffre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsj7.jpg
1945-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6838ca8e-da88-436c-a0fd-6d3a7e832f1f
Labi Siffre Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudius Afolabi "Labi" Siffre (born 25 June 1945) is a British singer, songwriter, musician, and poet. Siffre released six albums between 1970 and 1975, and four between 1988 and 1998. He has published essays, the stage and TV play Deathwrite, and three volumes of poetry: Nigger, Blood On The Page, and Monument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Labi Siffre Performances & Interviews
- What next for Labi Siffre?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fkwng.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fkwng.jpg2016-02-16T16:36:00.000ZLabi talks to Ken Bruce about returning to the stage for the first time in 16 years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03js48c
What next for Labi Siffre?
- "He only had one song - but it was a GREAT song"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jmhjj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jmhjj.jpg2016-02-15T12:19:00.000ZLabi Siffre discusses Jimmy Reed, and his own inability to play Bobby Shafto.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jmhvf
"He only had one song - but it was a GREAT song"
- Labi Siffre: “Prince is a musician who changed the world”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jc98z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jc98z.jpg2016-02-12T16:02:00.000ZLabi reveals what sets such a great inspiration apart from the rest.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jc9hq
Labi Siffre: “Prince is a musician who changed the world”
- Labi Siffre: 'It's a little too early to say everything's changed'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035v2vv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035v2vv.jpg2015-10-21T14:39:00.000ZThe British singer-songwriter Labi Siffre, whose track '(Something Inside) So Strong’ became an anthem in the '80s, speaks about the inspiration behind the song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035v2w8
Labi Siffre: 'It's a little too early to say everything's changed'
Labi Siffre Tracks
Sort by
(Something Inside) So Strong
Labi Siffre
(Something Inside) So Strong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055sqv9.jpglink
(Something Inside) So Strong
Last played on
It Must Be Love
Labi Siffre
It Must Be Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsj7.jpglink
It Must Be Love
Last played on
Watch Me
Labi Siffre
Watch Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsj7.jpglink
Watch Me
Last played on
I Got The
Labi Siffre
I Got The
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsj7.jpglink
I Got The
Last played on
Bless The Telephone
Labi Siffre
Bless The Telephone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsj7.jpglink
Bless The Telephone
Last played on
Playlists featuring Labi Siffre
Latest Labi Siffre News
Labi Siffre Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist