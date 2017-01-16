Claudius Afolabi "Labi" Siffre (born 25 June 1945) is a British singer, songwriter, musician, and poet. Siffre released six albums between 1970 and 1975, and four between 1988 and 1998. He has published essays, the stage and TV play Deathwrite, and three volumes of poetry: Nigger, Blood On The Page, and Monument.