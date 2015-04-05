2nd Chapter of ActsFormed 1972. Disbanded 1988
2nd Chapter of Acts
1972
2nd Chapter of Acts Biography (Wikipedia)
The 2nd Chapter of Acts was a Jesus music and early contemporary Christian music group composed of sisters Annie Herring and Nelly Greisen and brother Matthew Ward. They began performing in 1973 and enjoyed their period of greatest success during the 1970s. The group disbanded in 1988.
2nd Chapter of Acts Tracks
EASTER SONG
Mansion Builder
