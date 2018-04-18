The Moldy PeachesFormed 1999. Disbanded 2008
The Moldy Peaches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxwz.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6830e150-6233-4255-ab97-6e2e38759637
The Moldy Peaches Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moldy Peaches were an indie group founded by Adam Green and Kimya Dawson. Leading proponents of the anti-folk scene, the band has been on hiatus since 2004. The appearance of their song "Anyone Else but You" in the film Juno significantly raised their profile; Dawson and Green made a handful of reunion appearances together in December 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Moldy Peaches Performances & Interviews
The Moldy Peaches Tracks
Sort by
Lucky Number Nine
The Moldy Peaches
Lucky Number Nine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxwz.jpglink
Lucky Number Nine
Last played on
Anyone Else But You
The Moldy Peaches
Anyone Else But You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxwz.jpglink
Anyone Else But You
Last played on
Who's Got The Crack?
The Moldy Peaches
Who's Got The Crack?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxwz.jpglink
Who's Got The Crack?
Last played on
County Fair
The Moldy Peaches
County Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxwz.jpglink
County Fair
Last played on
Lucky Charms
The Moldy Peaches
Lucky Charms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxwz.jpglink
Lucky Charms
Last played on
Nothing Came Out (Thundercats Ho)
The Moldy Peaches
Nothing Came Out (Thundercats Ho)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxwz.jpglink
Nothing Came Out (Thundercats Ho)
Last played on
Nothing Came Out
The Moldy Peaches
Nothing Came Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxwz.jpglink
Nothing Came Out
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Moldy Peaches
The Moldy Peaches Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist