Ernest Wilson
Ernest Wilson (born Fitzroy Wilson, Clarendon Parish, Jamaica) is a reggae singer who found fame as a member of The Clarendonians before working as a solo artist.
Just Once In My Life
Ernest Wilson
Freedom Train
Lee "Scratch" Perry
Why oh why
Ernest Wilson
Truths and Rights
Ernest Wilson
I Know Myself
Ernest Wilson
Undying Love
Ernest Wilson
