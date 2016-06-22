Sally SweetlandSoprano. Born 23 September 1911
Sally Sweetland
1911-09-23
Sally Sweetland Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Sweetland (née Mueller; September 23, 1911 – February 8, 2015) was an American soprano singer and teacher.
Sally Sweetland Tracks
I'm Walking Behind You
Eddie Fisher
I'm Walking Behind You
I'm Walking Behind You
The Moon Is Blue
Sally Sweetland
The Moon Is Blue
The Moon Is Blue
