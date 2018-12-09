Titus TurnerBorn 1 May 1933. Died 13 September 1984
Titus Turner
1933-05-01
Titus Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Titus Lee Turner (May 1, 1933 – September 13, 1984) was an American R&B and East Coast blues singer and songwriter. His best-remembered recordings are "We Told You Not to Marry" and "Sound-Off". He also wrote "Leave My Kitten Alone", "Sticks and Stones " and "Tell Me Why".
Titus Turner Tracks
Big Mary's
Titus Turner
Big Mary's
Big Mary's
We Told You Not To Marry
Titus Turner
We Told You Not To Marry
We Told You Not To Marry
Christmas Morning
Titus Turner
Christmas Morning
Christmas Morning
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
Titus Turner
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
All Around The World
Titus Turner
All Around The World
All Around The World
Do You Dig It
Titus Turner
Do You Dig It
Do You Dig It
Livin' In Misery
Titus Turner
Livin' In Misery
Livin' In Misery
Got So Much Trouble
Titus Turner
Got So Much Trouble
Got So Much Trouble
Coralee
Titus Turner
Coralee
Coralee
Taking Care Of Business
Titus Turner
Taking Care Of Business
Taking Care Of Business
Bla Bla Bla Cha Cha Cha
Titus Turner
Bla Bla Bla Cha Cha Cha
Bla Bla Bla Cha Cha Cha
