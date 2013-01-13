Wizard70s pyschedelic group from Tampa, Florida. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1971
Wizard
1970
Wizard Biography (Wikipedia)
Wizard were an American psychedelic/hard rock band, which formed in 1970 in Tampa, Florida and disbanded 16 months after the formation. Wizard released just one studio album which went unnoticed but, according to AllMusic, "…their sound was considerably more imaginative and interesting than much hard rock from the period, including many of the similar bands who earned far more commercial popularity than they did".
