The Ukulele Orchestra of Great BritainFormed 1985
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0z1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/682c5c82-7922-4481-8087-1f3bfaabef72
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (UOGB) is a musical ensemble featuring ukuleles in different registers. They play and sing music from a variety of musical genres, all on the ukulele.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
Miss Dy-na-mi-tee
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Miss Dy-na-mi-tee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Miss Dy-na-mi-tee
Last played on
Dr Jazz
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Dr Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Dr Jazz
Last played on
Leaning On A Lamp Post
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Leaning On A Lamp Post
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Leaning On A Lamp Post
Last played on
Wonderful Land
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Wonderful Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Wonderful Land
Last played on
Garage Band (6 Music Session, 18 Apr 2007)
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Garage Band (6 Music Session, 18 Apr 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Career Opportunities (6 Music Session, 18 Apr 2007)
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Career Opportunities (6 Music Session, 18 Apr 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
The Dambusters March
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
The Dambusters March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
The Dambusters March
Last played on
Wuthering Heights
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Wuthering Heights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Wuthering Heights
Last played on
March (The Dambusters)
Eric Coates
March (The Dambusters)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqynk.jpglink
March (The Dambusters)
Last played on
Dr. Jazz
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Dr. Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Dr. Jazz
Last played on
Fly me off the Handel
George Frideric Handel
Fly me off the Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Fly me off the Handel
Last played on
Pinball Wizard
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Pinball Wizard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Pinball Wizard
Last played on
Le Freak
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Le Freak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Le Freak
Last played on
Johnny B Goode
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Johnny B Goode
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Johnny B Goode
Last played on
(We Gonna) Rock Around The Clock
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
(We Gonna) Rock Around The Clock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Teenage Dirtbag
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Teenage Dirtbag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Teenage Dirtbag
Last played on
Hard to Handle
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Hard to Handle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Hard to Handle
Last played on
Leaning On A Lampost (feat. Noel Gay)
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Leaning On A Lampost (feat. Noel Gay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Leaning On A Lampost (feat. Noel Gay)
Last played on
Born To Be Wild
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Born To Be Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Born To Be Wild
Last played on
Relentlessly in C Inspuired by Terry Riley's "In C"
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Relentlessly in C Inspuired by Terry Riley's "In C"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
The Magnificent Seven
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
The Magnificent Seven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
The Magnificent Seven
Last played on
Dy-Na-Mi-Teeeeee!
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Dy-Na-Mi-Teeeeee!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Dy-Na-Mi-Teeeeee!
Last played on
Hold On
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Hold On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Hold On
Last played on
Back in Black
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Back in Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Back in Black
Last played on
Just A game
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Just A game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Just A game
Last played on
I Who Have Nothing
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
I Who Have Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
I Who Have Nothing
Last played on
In C
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
In C
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
In C
Last played on
Silver Machine - BBC Session
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Silver Machine - BBC Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Silver Machine - BBC Session
Last played on
Limehouse Blues
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Limehouse Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Limehouse Blues
Last played on
Oops!... I Did It Again
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Oops!... I Did It Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0z1.jpglink
Oops!... I Did It Again
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8dzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-18T10:28:56
18
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Back to artist