John Till (born December 24, 1945 in Stratford, Ontario) is a Canadian musician.

Till played in local bands until the early 1960s when he was picked to play in Ronnie Hawkins band The Hawks, to replace previous members who had left to tour with Bob Dylan (see The Band). After touring with Hawkins, the members of this band moved to New York City to try to establish themselves as musicians in the larger US market. Till became a studio musician and was doing commercial sessions.

While doing this commercial work, Till was hired as a touring musician, working for Janis Joplin on her Full Tillt Boogie Band, as a side project with Till's fellow Canadian band members. This group had been playing mostly in the local New York Area, but when Janis Joplin's management convinced her to discard Big Brother and the Holding Company as her backing band, her record label put together a new group of musicians for her. This group, The Kozmic Blues Band, was a group of studio musicians that Joplin's label were familiar with and could depend on. This group recorded I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama!, which was released in 1969. Janis Joplin's Kozmik Blues Band were the group Joplin performed with at the original Woodstock concert; however, Joplin was not happy touring with some of the members of this group, feeling some of them to be too "square".