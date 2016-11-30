Alexander Fyodorovich Goedicke (Russian: Алекса́ндр Фёдорович Ге́дике, Aleksandr Fyodorovich Gedike; 4 March 1877 [O.S. 20 February] in Moscow – 9 July 1957 in Moscow) was a Russian composer and pianist.

Goedicke was a professor at Moscow Conservatory. With no formal training in composition, he studied piano at the Moscow Conservatory with Galli, Pavel Pabst and Vasily Safonov. Goedicke won the Anton Rubinstein Competition in 1900. Despite his lack of traditional guidance, his compositional efforts were rewarded when he won the Rubinstein Prize for Composition at the young age of 23. Goedicke died at the age of 80 on 9 July 1957.

Alexander Goedicke was Nikolai Medtner's first cousin. Alexander's father Fyodor Goedicke, a minor composer and pianist, was Medtner's mother's brother and his first teacher.