Tasha Thomas (c. 1945 – November 8, 1984) was an American singer-songwriter and actress, known for her role as Aunt Em in the original Broadway production of The Wiz. Thomas also had a hit single, "Shoot Me (With Your Love)," from her 1979 album, Midnight Rendezvous. Her birthplace is often cited as "Jeutyn, Alaska," though no such town exists.