Tasha ThomasBorn 1945. Died 8 November 1984
Tasha Thomas
1945
Tasha Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Tasha Thomas (c. 1945 – November 8, 1984) was an American singer-songwriter and actress, known for her role as Aunt Em in the original Broadway production of The Wiz. Thomas also had a hit single, "Shoot Me (With Your Love)," from her 1979 album, Midnight Rendezvous. Her birthplace is often cited as "Jeutyn, Alaska," though no such town exists.
Tasha Thomas Tracks
Street Fever (12" Version)
Midnight Rendezvous
Midnight Rendezvous
Shoot Me With Your Love
Shoot Me With Your Love
Hot Buttered Boogie
Hot Buttered Boogie
