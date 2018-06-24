Gary WalkerBorn 3 September 1944
Gary Walker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6822ef44-8620-4aa4-b67b-74919c95dcd2
Gary Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Walker (born Gary Leeds; March 9, 1942) is an American musician, who was the drummer and vocalist with both the Standells and the Walker Brothers.
He has been credited as the catalyst in bringing the unrelated Walker Brothers to the UK in 1965 where, for a couple of years, they enjoyed commercial success. He had two minor UK hit singles while still a member of the group in 1966. The Walker Brothers split in May 1967 with all three members going solo.
In 1967 he founded Gary Walker and the Rain, which consisted of Joey Molland (guitar and vocals); Charles "Paul" Crane (lead vocals, guitar); and John Lawson (bass guitar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gary Walker Tracks
Sort by
Twinkie-Lee
Gary Walker
Twinkie-Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twinkie-Lee
Last played on
Who Needs You So Bad
Gary Walker
Who Needs You So Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Needs You So Bad
Last played on
Santa's Got A Brand New Bag
Gary Walker
Santa's Got A Brand New Bag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa's Got A Brand New Bag
Last played on
You Don't Love Me
Gary Walker
You Don't Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Love Me
Last played on
Santa's Got A Brand New Bag (Poppa's Got A Brand New Bag)
Gary Walker
Santa's Got A Brand New Bag (Poppa's Got A Brand New Bag)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in A minor, Op. 53, Finale
Antonín Dvořák
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in A minor, Op. 53, Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in A minor, Op. 53, Finale
Last played on
Gary Walker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist