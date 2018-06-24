Gary Walker (born Gary Leeds; March 9, 1942) is an American musician, who was the drummer and vocalist with both the Standells and the Walker Brothers.

He has been credited as the catalyst in bringing the unrelated Walker Brothers to the UK in 1965 where, for a couple of years, they enjoyed commercial success. He had two minor UK hit singles while still a member of the group in 1966. The Walker Brothers split in May 1967 with all three members going solo.

In 1967 he founded Gary Walker and the Rain, which consisted of Joey Molland (guitar and vocals); Charles "Paul" Crane (lead vocals, guitar); and John Lawson (bass guitar).