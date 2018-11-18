Blonde RedheadFormed 1993
Blonde Redhead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzq4.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6821bf3f-5d5b-4b0f-8fa4-79d2ab2d9219
Blonde Redhead Biography (Wikipedia)
Blonde Redhead is an alternative rock band composed of Kazu Makino (vocals, keys, guitar/rhythm guitar) and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace (drums and lead guitar/keys/vocals, respectively) that formed in New York City in 1993. The band's earliest albums were noted for their noise rock influences, though their sound evolved by the early 2000s with the releases of Misery is a Butterfly (2004) and 23 (2007), which both incorporated elements of dream pop, shoegaze and other genres. They have released nine regular studio albums and have toured internationally.
Blonde Redhead Tracks
We Should Be Holding Hands
Blonde Redhead
We Should Be Holding Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Where Your Mind Wants to Go (Rone remix)
Blonde Redhead
Where Your Mind Wants to Go (Rone remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Where Your Mind Wants to Go (Ludovico Einaudi version)
Blonde Redhead
Where Your Mind Wants to Go (Ludovico Einaudi version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Where Your Mind Wants To Go (feat. Ludovico Einuadi)
Blonde Redhead
Where Your Mind Wants To Go (feat. Ludovico Einuadi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Where Your Mind Wants To Go (feat. Ludovico Einuadi)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Where Your Mind Wants To Go (feat. Ludovico Einaudi)
Blonde Redhead
Where Your Mind Wants To Go (feat. Ludovico Einaudi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Where Your Mind Wants To Go (feat. Ludovico Einaudi)
Last played on
Spring And By Summer Fall
Blonde Redhead
Spring And By Summer Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Spring And By Summer Fall
Last played on
Big Song
Blonde Redhead
Big Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Big Song
Last played on
Magic Mountain
Blonde Redhead
Magic Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Magic Mountain
Last played on
Dripping
Blonde Redhead
Dripping
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Dripping
Last played on
Penultimo
Blonde Redhead
Penultimo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Penultimo
Last played on
The One I Love
Blonde Redhead
The One I Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
The One I Love
Last played on
Silently
Blonde Redhead
Silently
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Silently
Last played on
No More Honey
Blonde Redhead
No More Honey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
No More Honey
Last played on
In Particular
Blonde Redhead
In Particular
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
In Particular
Last played on
Girl Boy
Blonde Redhead
Girl Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Girl Boy
Last played on
Love Or Prison (DJ Tennis Edit)
Blonde Redhead
Love Or Prison (DJ Tennis Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Love Or Prison (DJ Tennis Edit)
Last played on
Missile (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 7 Jun 2000)
Blonde Redhead
Missile (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 7 Jun 2000)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Where Is John? (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 7 Jun 2000)
Blonde Redhead
Where Is John? (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 7 Jun 2000)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
My Plants Are Dead
Blonde Redhead
My Plants Are Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
My Plants Are Dead
Last played on
Not Getting There
Blonde Redhead
Not Getting There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Not Getting There
Last played on
Oslo
Blonde Redhead
Oslo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Oslo
Last played on
Penny Sparkle
Blonde Redhead
Penny Sparkle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Penny Sparkle
Last played on
Give, Give
Blonde Redhead
Give, Give
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Give, Give
Last played on
My Plants Are Dead (Games Remix)
Blonde Redhead
My Plants Are Dead (Games Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
My Plants Are Dead (Games Remix)
Last played on
Melody
Blonde Redhead
Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Melody
Last played on
Everything is Wrong
Blonde Redhead
Everything is Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Everything is Wrong
Last played on
Here Sometimes
Blonde Redhead
Here Sometimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzq4.jpglink
Here Sometimes
Last played on
Blonde Redhead Links
Back to artist