Kollektiv Turmstraße is a German musical duo consisting of Christian Hilscher and Nico Plagemann. Established in 1998 in Hamburg, they released tracks on various compilation albums before producing their own album Verrückte Welt in 2006. This was followed by Rebellion der Träumer in 2010. The duo's musical style can be broadly labeled as minimal techno.

