Frank LloydHorn. Born 1952
Frank Lloyd
1952
Frank Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Lloyd FRAM (1952 - ) is an English virtuoso horn player and teacher, Professor of Horn at the Folkwang Hochschule in Essen, Germany and formerly professor of horn at both the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and Trinity College of Music in London.
Frank Lloyd Tracks
Berceuse
Jean-Michel Damase
Berceuse
Berceuse
Variations on a Tyrolian theme
Jean-Baptiste Arban
Variations on a Tyrolian theme
Variations on a Tyrolian theme
Music Arranger
Va tacito (from Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Va tacito (from Giulio Cesare)
Va tacito (from Giulio Cesare)
Orchestra
Variations on a Tyrolian Theme arr Harvey
Jean-Baptiste Arban
Variations on a Tyrolian Theme arr Harvey
Variations on a Tyrolian Theme arr Harvey
Mazurka (from Five Pieces)
Alexander Borodin
Mazurka (from Five Pieces)
Mazurka (from Five Pieces)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-15T10:04:10
15
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
1991-09-11T10:04:10
11
Sep
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
