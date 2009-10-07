AntidoteDutch punk band. Formed 1996
Antidote
1996
Antidote Biography (Wikipedia)
Antidote were a punk band from the Netherlands.
The band formed in 1996 and has released several records. The band has toured extensively in Europe, North America and Russia. In December 2012, the band officially announced their break-up.
