Shirley Mae Jones (born March 31, 1934) is an American singer and actress. In her six decades of show business, she has starred as wholesome characters in a number of well-known musical films, such as Oklahoma! (1955), Carousel (1956), and The Music Man (1962). She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a vengeful prostitute in Elmer Gantry (1960). She played the lead role of Shirley Partridge, the widowed mother of five children, in the musical situation-comedy television series The Partridge Family (1970–74), which co-starred her real-life stepson, David Cassidy, son of Jack Cassidy.
People Will Say We're In Love
Gordon MacRae
Oklahoma!
Gordon MacRae
Oklahoma
You'll Never Walk Alone
Shirley Jones
Oklahoma
Out Of My Dreams
Shirley Jones
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
Gordon MacRae
If I Loved You
Shirley Jones
Many A New Day
Shirley Jones
You'll Never Walk Alone
Shirley Jones
People Will Say We're In Love
Gordon MacRae
Till There Was You
Shirley Jones
Oklahoma
If I Loved You
Frank Sinatra
If I Loved You
Shirley Jones
People Will Say Were In Love
Gordon MacRae And Shirley Jones
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
Gordon MacRae
If I Loved You
Shirley Jones
You'll Never Walk Alone (Finale)
Shirley Jones
What's The Use Of Wondrin'
Shirley Jones
Shirley Jones
You'll Never Walk Alone
Claramae Turner
