Memphis May Fire is an American metalcore band formed in Nashville, Tennessee and currently signed to Rise Records. The band currently consists of vocalist Matty Mullins, lead guitarist Kellen McGregor, bass guitarist Cory Elder, and drummer Jake Garland. Formed in 2006, they have released five studio albums and two EP's to date. Their fourth album, Unconditional, debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and atop the Alternative Albums chart.