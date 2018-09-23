Memphis May FireFormed December 2006
Memphis May Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/681b5ab2-b7dd-4dff-85e9-1e84503ad36a
Memphis May Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Memphis May Fire is an American metalcore band formed in Nashville, Tennessee and currently signed to Rise Records. The band currently consists of vocalist Matty Mullins, lead guitarist Kellen McGregor, bass guitarist Cory Elder, and drummer Jake Garland. Formed in 2006, they have released five studio albums and two EP's to date. Their fourth album, Unconditional, debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and atop the Alternative Albums chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Memphis May Fire Tracks
Sort by
The Old Me
Memphis May Fire
The Old Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Me
Last played on
This Light I Hold (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)
Memphis May Fire
This Light I Hold (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Light I Hold (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)
Last played on
Carry On
Memphis May Fire
Carry On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carry On
Last played on
No Ordinary Love
Memphis May Fire
No Ordinary Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Generation
Memphis May Fire
My Generation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Generation
Last played on
Stay The Course
Memphis May Fire
Stay The Course
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepless Nights
Memphis May Fire
Sleepless Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prove Me Right
Memphis May Fire
Prove Me Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MILES AWAY (featuring Kellin Quinn)
Memphis May Fire
MILES AWAY (featuring Kellin Quinn)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alive In The Lights
Memphis May Fire
Alive In The Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North Atlantic Vs North Carolina
Memphis May Fire
North Atlantic Vs North Carolina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Similar Artists
Back to artist