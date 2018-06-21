Bill LaBounty
Bill LaBounty
Bill LaBounty Biography
Bill LaBounty is an American musician. He was initially a singer-songwriter in the soft rock genre, first as a member of the band Fat Chance, and later as a solo artist. As a solo artist, LaBounty recorded six studio albums, including four on Curb Records/Warner Bros. Records. His first chart single, "This Night Won't Last Forever", was covered in 1979 by Michael Johnson, whose rendition was a Top 20 pop hit that year.
In the 1990s, LaBounty shifted his focus to country music and has co-written several songs for country music artists, including Steve Wariner's Number One hits "Lynda", "The Weekend" and "I Got Dreams". LaBounty signed to a songwriting contract with Curb Publishing in 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
