Minny Pops is an Amsterdam-based new wave/electronic/art punk band, associated with the Ultra post-punk movement in the Netherlands and the Factory Records label in the UK.
Mono (Radio 1 Session, 12 Nov 1980)
Mono (Radio 1 Session, 12 Nov 1980)
Jets (Radio 1 Session, 12 Nov 1980)
Jets (Radio 1 Session, 12 Nov 1980)
Ice Cube Wall (Radio 1 Session, 12 Nov 1980)
Time
Time
Dolphin Spurt
Dolphin Spurt
