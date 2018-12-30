Rodolfus ChoirFormed 1984
Rodolfus Choir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04dv9jd.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6812351d-e38f-4cc3-b2eb-ec0a7209bfe2
Rodolfus Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rodolfus Choir was founded by Ralph Allwood in 1984. It is a choir of singers aged 25 and younger, primarily selected from members of the Eton Choral Courses. It has toured extensively in the UK and abroad, and on top of performances at such venues as St John's, Smith Square and the Three Choir Festival in Gloucester they have produced a considerable discography of music ranging from Monteverdi to Grier.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rodolfus Choir Tracks
Sort by
Abendlied
Josef Rheinberger
Abendlied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9j1.jpglink
Abendlied
Last played on
O Magnum Mysterium
Morten Lauridsen
O Magnum Mysterium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfmj.jpglink
O Magnum Mysterium
Last played on
Vier Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild
Claude Debussy
Vier Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Vier Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild
Last played on
Des Pas Sur la Neige
Claude Debussy
Des Pas Sur la Neige
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Des Pas Sur la Neige
Last played on
Ave Maria, Op 2 No 2
Edward Elgar
Ave Maria, Op 2 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Ave Maria, Op 2 No 2
Last played on
La Belle dame sans merci
Hubert Parry
La Belle dame sans merci
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
La Belle dame sans merci
Last played on
Mater ora filium
Arnold Bax
Mater ora filium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrf.jpglink
Mater ora filium
Nunc dimittis tertii toni
Tomás Luis de Victoria
Nunc dimittis tertii toni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058994l.jpglink
Nunc dimittis tertii toni
Magnificat quinti toni
Hieronymus Praetorius
Magnificat quinti toni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Magnificat quinti toni
Psalm 97
Henry John Gauntlett
Psalm 97
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Psalm 97
Bethlehem Down
Peter Warlock
Bethlehem Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
Bethlehem Down
A Hymn for St Cecilia
Herbert Howells
A Hymn for St Cecilia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
A Hymn for St Cecilia
Last played on
Even such is time
Herbert Howells
Even such is time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Even such is time
Last played on
Where Corals Lie; The Swimmer (Sea Pictures)
Edward Elgar
Where Corals Lie; The Swimmer (Sea Pictures)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Where Corals Lie; The Swimmer (Sea Pictures)
Last played on
Hymne a la Vierge, Op. 24
Pierre Villette
Hymne a la Vierge, Op. 24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Hymne a la Vierge, Op. 24
Last played on
The Summer is Coming
Herbert Howells
The Summer is Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
The Summer is Coming
Last played on
Salve regina
Francis Grier
Salve regina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Salve regina
Last played on
Zwei studien zu Tristan und Isolde - Im Treibhaus
Richard Wagner
Zwei studien zu Tristan und Isolde - Im Treibhaus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Zwei studien zu Tristan und Isolde - Im Treibhaus
Last played on
What is our life?
Orlando Gibbons
What is our life?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
What is our life?
Last played on
Daphnis et Chloe - ballet
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloe - ballet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Daphnis et Chloe - ballet
Last played on
THE EVENING WATCH
Rodolfus Choir
THE EVENING WATCH
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
THE EVENING WATCH
Last played on
Danse de la Fée-Dragée
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Danse de la Fée-Dragée
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Danse de la Fée-Dragée
Last played on
Where Corals Lie (Sea Pictures)
Edward Elgar
Where Corals Lie (Sea Pictures)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Where Corals Lie (Sea Pictures)
Conductor
Last played on
Sea Pictures
Edward Elgar
Sea Pictures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Sea Pictures
Conductor
Last played on
Hymne à la Vièrge
Pierre Villette
Hymne à la Vièrge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Hymne à la Vièrge
Performer
Last played on
The voice of my beloved
Francis Grier
The voice of my beloved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
The voice of my beloved
Last played on
To Morning
Gabriel Jackson, Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood
To Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
To Morning
Composer
Last played on
Traume (Zwei Studien zu Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Traume (Zwei Studien zu Tristan und Isolde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Traume (Zwei Studien zu Tristan und Isolde)
Last played on
Variations on 'King Jesus hath a garden' Op 39 no. 1
Flor Peeters
Variations on 'King Jesus hath a garden' Op 39 no. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Variations on 'King Jesus hath a garden' Op 39 no. 1
Long, long ago
Herbert Howells
Long, long ago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Long, long ago
Nunc Dimittis: Westminster Service
Herbert Howells
Nunc Dimittis: Westminster Service
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Nunc Dimittis: Westminster Service
Magnificat: Westminster Service
Herbert Howells
Magnificat: Westminster Service
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Magnificat: Westminster Service
Psalms 147, 148, 149, 150
Charles Villiers Stanford
Psalms 147, 148, 149, 150
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Psalms 147, 148, 149, 150
Thou wast, O God, and thou wast blest
Thomas Tallis
Thou wast, O God, and thou wast blest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
Thou wast, O God, and thou wast blest
Last played on
O, do not move
John Tavener
O, do not move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
O, do not move
Last played on
Zwei Studien zu Tristan & Isolde
Richard Wagner
Zwei Studien zu Tristan & Isolde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Zwei Studien zu Tristan & Isolde
Last played on
There is sweet music, Op 53 No 1
Edward Elgar
There is sweet music, Op 53 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
There is sweet music, Op 53 No 1
Last played on
God be in my head
Herbert Howells
God be in my head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
God be in my head
Last played on
Die zwei blaue Augen arr Gottwald (Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen)
Gustav Mahler
Die zwei blaue Augen arr Gottwald (Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Die zwei blaue Augen arr Gottwald (Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen)
Last played on
There is sweet music – from Four Choral Songs, Op.53
Edward Elgar
There is sweet music – from Four Choral Songs, Op.53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
There is sweet music – from Four Choral Songs, Op.53
Last played on
This worldes joie
Arnold Bax, Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood
This worldes joie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This worldes joie
Performer
Last played on
Die mit Tränen sähen, arr from Prelude in B flat minor, BWV 867 (feat. Ralph Allwood)
Rodolfus Choir
Die mit Tränen sähen, arr from Prelude in B flat minor, BWV 867 (feat. Ralph Allwood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Die mit Tränen sähen, arr from Prelude in B flat minor, BWV 867 (feat. Ralph Allwood)
Last played on
Now sleeps the crimson petal (feat. Ralph Allwood)
Rodolfus Choir
Now sleeps the crimson petal (feat. Ralph Allwood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Now sleeps the crimson petal (feat. Ralph Allwood)
Last played on
Go, song of mine Op.57 for chorus [SSAATB] (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
Edward Elgar
Go, song of mine Op.57 for chorus [SSAATB] (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Go, song of mine Op.57 for chorus [SSAATB] (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
Now Sleeps The Crimson Petal for chorus (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
Paul Mealor
Now Sleeps The Crimson Petal for chorus (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Now Sleeps The Crimson Petal for chorus (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
Songs of farewell for mixed voices (feat. Rodolfus Choir)
Ralph Allwood
Songs of farewell for mixed voices (feat. Rodolfus Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9j1.jpglink
Songs of farewell for mixed voices (feat. Rodolfus Choir)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 21 - The Voice II
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e34j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-29T10:17:08
29
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 21 - The Voice II
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 20 - The Voice I
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epqzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-29T10:17:08
29
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 20 - The Voice I
Royal Albert Hall
Rodolfus Choir Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The BBC Singers perform 'Love Like a Lion' by Laura Mvula at the BBC Proms (excerpt)
-
The history of polyphony - in under three minutes
-
Meet Sofi Jeannin
-
Grieving, weeping, and mourning.
-
Watch: The BBC Singers perform The Pankhurst Anthem
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Martin Carling
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Alec McGregor
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: David Hughes
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Bernard Trafford's Sir Christemas
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Martin Evans
Back to artist