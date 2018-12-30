The Rodolfus Choir was founded by Ralph Allwood in 1984. It is a choir of singers aged 25 and younger, primarily selected from members of the Eton Choral Courses. It has toured extensively in the UK and abroad, and on top of performances at such venues as St John's, Smith Square and the Three Choir Festival in Gloucester they have produced a considerable discography of music ranging from Monteverdi to Grier.