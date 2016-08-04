Moonbeam
Moonbeam Biography (Wikipedia)
Moonbeam is a Russian electronic music project, founded in 2003 by brothers Vitaly and Pavel Khvaleev. The name was coined by one of the project's singers, Chris Lunsford. By writing their own house, techno, trance, dubstep, and minimal techno tracks and remixes, the duo has amassed fans around the world. In 2010 Moonbeam was listed in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs at position number 42, becoming the third Russian musician in history to make the list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moonbeam Tracks
Tiny Punks
Hate is Killer (Arty Remix) (feat. Avis Vox)
Motus (Applescal Remix)
Hate Is The Killer Ft Avis Vox (Arty Remix)
Distance
About You (feat. Avis Vox)
