Fanny70s US all-girl rock band. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1975
Fanny
1969
Fanny Biography (Wikipedia)
Fanny was an American all-female band, active in the early 1970s. They were one of the first notable rock groups to be made up entirely of women, the third to sign with a major label (after Goldie & the Gingerbreads and the Pleasure Seekers), and the first to release an album on a major label (in 1970). They achieved two top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and released five albums.
Fanny Tracks
All Mine
Charity Ball
You're The One
I've Had It
Let's Spend The Night Together
The First Time
Badge
