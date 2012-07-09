Hellyeah, stylized as HELLYEAH, is an American metal supergroup with elements from nu metal, groove metal, and heavy metal, formed in Dallas, Texas in 2006. The band's current lineup consists of lead vocalist Chad Gray, guitarists Christian Brady and Tom Maxwell, and bassist Kyle Sanders. The idea to form a supergroup originated in 2000 on the Tattoo the Earth tour, although plans were constantly put on hold due to scheduling conflicts. The summer of 2006 allowed the band to take the project seriously and record its first album. Recorded at Chasin' Jason studio in Dimebag Darrell's backyard, a self-titled album was completed in roughly one month. Released on April 10, 2007, the album entered the Billboard 200 at number 9, selling 45,000 copies. AllMusic reviewer William Ruhlmann stated the album is "a competent example of its genre" awarding the album three-and-a-half stars.