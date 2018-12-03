Ostrobothnian Chamber OrchestraOstrobothnian Chamber Orchestra. Formed 1972
Ostrobothnian Chamber Orchestra
1972
Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op.20
Edward Elgar
Andante Festivo
Jean Sibelius
Serenade for Strings Op. 20
Edward Elgar
Was there a Butterfly?
Onutė Narbutaitė
Rondo in D major K.184 Anh.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Concerto Op 54 (2nd mvt, 'Dance Away Your Worries')
Pehr Henrik Nordgren
Napsyttaja (The Plucker) [Pelimannimuotokuvia Op.26]
Erik Nordgren, Juha Kangas & Ostrobothnian Chamber Orchestra
Cello Concerto no.9 in B flat major G.482; mov.3; Rondo (Allegro)
Luigi Boccherini
Canzone
Erkki Melartin
