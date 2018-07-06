JohnossiFormed 2003
Johnossi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/680ba421-a0ec-4e68-96c2-5f092a11fe5b
Johnossi Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnossi is a rock duo from Saltsjöbaden, Stockholm County, Sweden, consisting of songwriter, singer, guitarist John Engelbert and drummer, percussionist, singer Oskar "Ossi" Bonde.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnossi Tracks
Sort by
Freeman
Johnossi
Freeman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freeman
Last played on
Air Is Free
Johnossi
Air Is Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fm3zp.jpglink
Air Is Free
Last played on
Johnossi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist