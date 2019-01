Os Músicos do Tejo (The Musicians of the River Tagus) are a Portuguese early music group founded in 2005. The ensemble's co-founders and regular conductors are Marcos Magalhães (harpsichord and musical director) and Marta Araújo (harpsichord and production director). The ensemble's programmes include «Foi Por Mim», «As Árias de Luísa Todi» and «Sementes do Fado».

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia