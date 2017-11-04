Adrian ThompsonTenor. Born 1955
Adrian Thompson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/680860d0-2279-41b2-b211-583d1af157c2
Adrian Thompson Tracks
Sort by
Khovanshchina - Act 4 & 5
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina - Act 4 & 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Khovanshchina - Act 4 & 5
Conductor
Khovanshchina - Act 3
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina - Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Khovanshchina - Act 3
Conductor
Khovanshchina - Act 1 & 2
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina - Act 1 & 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Khovanshchina - Act 1 & 2
Conductor
In the Land of Uz (Proms 2017)
Judith Weir
In the Land of Uz (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvp4q.jpglink
In the Land of Uz (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
Last played on
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Richard Jackson, Broadside Band, John Gay, Adrian Thompson, Anne Dawson, Bronwen Mills, Charles Daniels & Jeremy Barlow
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Performer
Last played on
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
Daniel Taylor, George Frideric Handel, Adrian Thompson, Catherine Robbin, Robin Blaze & Sophie Daneman
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
Performer
Last played on
The charge is prepared (from The Beggar's Opera)
Adrian Thompson
The charge is prepared (from The Beggar's Opera)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
The charge is prepared (from The Beggar's Opera)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Southwark Cathedral
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev2wxj
Southwark Cathederal
2017-08-12T10:27:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04twpct.jpg
12
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Southwark Cathedral
Southwark Cathederal
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten's Albert Herring
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmnc8
Barbican, London
2013-11-23T10:27:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qfxtw.jpg
23
Nov
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten's Albert Herring
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2004: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e63whn
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-26T10:27:46
26
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 59 - Last Night of the Proms 1984
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqd9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-15T10:27:46
15
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 59 - Last Night of the Proms 1984
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej3q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-17T10:27:46
17
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Adrian Thompson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist