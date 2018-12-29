NettaNetta Barzilai. Born 22 January 1993
Netta
1993-01-22
Netta Barzilai (Hebrew: נטע ברזילי; born 22 January 1993), sometimes known by the mononym Netta, is an Israeli singer, recording artist and looping artist who won the fifth season of HaKokhav HaBa. This earned her the right to represent her country in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. On 12 May 2018, she won the contest, held in Lisbon, Portugal, with her song "Toy", marking Israel's fourth win in the Eurovision Song Contest (after 1978, 1979, and 1998).
