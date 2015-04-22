Stephen Goldsborough (born December 7, 1988), better known by his stage name Young Steff, is an American R&B, Hip Hop, and Pop singer-songwriter currently signed to Richcraft/Atlantic Records and managed by Larock Artists. Steff was born in Vineland, New Jersey. His father was a member of the gospel group Spirit, and his aunt—Gina Thompson—has worked with producer Rodney Jerkins. By 8, Steff traveled with and sang alongside his father's group, Spirit. Steff won talent shows, including the McDonald's Apollo kid's competition in Philadelphia, his path to success seemed relatively straightforward, especially at age 12 when his demo landed in the hands of then Roc-A-Fella Records executives Jay-Z and Damon Dash, and they signed him to their music label. While with the Roc, Steff had success and scored a hit with the song "Can I Holla" that featured Bow Wow. In 2005, Dame and Jay parted ways: Steff chose to become a free agent.

After the controversial Roc-A-Fella split, Steff was led to super producer Rich Harrison (who produced hits such as Amerie "1 Thing ", Jennifer Lopez "Get Right", and Beyoncé "Crazy In Love") who offered to sign the young performer to his growing Richcraft label through Atlantic Records after an impromptu audition, with dancers in tow. Now since the controversial Roc-A-Fella Records split in 2005, Young Steff is back on track with a solo-record debut rumored to be titled "Jump It Off", which was due out September 18, 2008. Steff has described this album to be a young man's journey to adulthood with the wide-eyed wonderment of a boy still in awe of his sudden rise to R&B-icon status. Steff collaborated with Trick Daddy on the song "Chevy".