Alice Sara OttBorn 1 August 1988
Alice Sara Ott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04p1sxp.jpg
1988-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67fe97e3-3d7b-4b8f-ad14-b753f73e6515
Alice Sara Ott Biography (Wikipedia)
Alice Sara Ott (born August 1, 1988) is a German classical pianist and the elder sister of Mona Asuka Ott.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alice Sara Ott Tracks
Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op.65 No.6
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Last played on
Three Romances for violin, Op 22
Clara Schumann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Last played on
Transcendental Study No 10 in F minor
Franz Liszt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Last played on
3 Romances For Violin And Piano, Op.22 [1853]
Clara Schumann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Last played on
Eyes Shut/Nocturne in C minor
Ólafur Arnalds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zs.jpglink
Last played on
Rondo capriccio in G major, Op 129, 'Rage over a Lost Penny'
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Last played on
La Valse
Alice Sara Ott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p1sxp.jpglink
Last played on
Romance No 3 in B flat major, Op 22
Clara Schumann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Last played on
3 Romances Op 22
Clara Schumann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Last played on
Solveig's song; Elves' Dance; To Spring; March of the Trolls
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Last played on
Reminiscence
Ólafur Arnalds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zs.jpglink
Last played on
Nocturne in C sharp minor
Frédéric Chopin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Last played on
Transcendental Study No 3 in F major, 'Paysage'
Franz Liszt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Last played on
Piano Sonata in C major, Op 2 No 3 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Last played on
Transcendental Study in B flat minor, 'Snow Drift'
Franz Liszt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Last played on
3 Waltzes Op. 64 No. 2 in C sharp minor
Frédéric Chopin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Last played on
Harmonies du soir – no.11 from Etudes d'execution transcendante S.139
Franz Liszt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Last played on
Lyric Pieces: March of the Trolls
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Lyric Pieces: To the Spring (Book 3, No. 6)
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Lyric Pieces: The Butterfly (Book 3, No. 1)
Edvard Grief & Alice Sara Ott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p1sxp.jpglink
Lyric pieces - book 5 Op.54 (Nocturne)
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Last played on
Transcendental Study No 7 in E flat major, 'Eroica'
Franz Liszt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Last played on
Piano Concerto No. 21 In C Major K.467 For Piano And Orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Last played on
Wedding Day at Troldhaugen, Op 65 No 6
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
"Raindrop" Prelude No.15 in D-Flat Major
Frédéric Chopin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Butterfly
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 21 in C major (feat. Alice Sara Ott) (BBC NOW 2016-17 Season)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0h.jpglink
Transcendental Etude no.5
Franz Liszt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Last played on
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16 (Finale)
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Last played on
March of the Trolls
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Last played on
Upcoming Events
22
Jan
2019
Bedford Corn Exchange, Milton Keynes, UK
23
Jan
2019
Anvil Arts Centre, Reading, UK
24
Jan
2019
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
3
May
2019
Jerwood Hall, LSO St Luke's, London, UK
3
May
2019
Jerwood Hall, LSO St Luke's, London, UK
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Beethoven 6
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8cp6q
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2017-03-31T09:07:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p048hcvp.jpg
31
Mar
2017
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Beethoven 6
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e39whn
Cheltenham Town Hall
2017-03-30T09:07:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p048hcvp.jpg
30
Mar
2017
Cheltenham Town Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 33: Sibelius, Grieg & Nielsen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e54nc8
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-08T09:07:54
8
Aug
2011
Royal Albert Hall
