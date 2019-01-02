Stormzy
1993-07-26
Stormzy Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. (born 26 July 1993), better known by his stage name Stormzy, is an English rapper.
Stormzy won Best Grime Act at the 2014 and 2015 MOBO Awards and was named as an artist to look out for in the BBC's influential Sound of 2015 list. His most successful song to date is the BPI platinum-selling "Shut Up", which was initially released as a freestyle on YouTube. The track was then officially released and got to number eight on the UK Singles Chart after Stormzy launched a campaign to reach Christmas number one. His debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, was released on 24 February 2017 and was the first grime album to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart.
Stormzy Performances & Interviews
- Grime legend Stormzy joins Dermot for a chathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05p5w1n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05p5w1n.jpg2017-11-25T12:08:00.000ZThe voice of 2017 Stormzy joins Dermot in the studio to chat about his career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05p5v0n
Grime legend Stormzy joins Dermot for a chat
- “If you are in the same category as Ed Sheeran, you’re doing good” – Stormzyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05g34sn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05g34sn.jpg2017-09-14T15:16:00.000ZScott asks Stormzy if there is any tension between him and Ed Sheeran as they are both nominated in the same category at this year's Mercury Prize?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05g327g
“If you are in the same category as Ed Sheeran, you’re doing good” – Stormzy
- Mercury Music Prize 2017 Nominees: Stormzyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059tj56.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059tj56.jpg2017-09-11T09:50:00.000ZThe Grime star chats about this year's Mercury Prize to 6 Music's Georgie Rogers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059tffx
Mercury Music Prize 2017 Nominees: Stormzy
- Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpg2017-08-31T23:00:00.000ZClara looks back at the incredible artists who performed over Live Lounge Month 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hvwm6
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
- Stormzyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vlv4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vlv4.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Stormzy's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056vzkv
Stormzy
- Stormzy - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0547qd8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0547qd8.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZThe man of the moment - and Stormzy brought the party. Truly special.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0556m0b
Stormzy - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- Backstage with Stormzyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054m56k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054m56k.jpg2017-06-01T13:35:00.000ZHighlights from when Yasmin caught up with Stormzy backstage at Big Weekendhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054lj2w
Backstage with Stormzy
- Hear Stormzy's 'Gang Signs & Prayer' in 8 mins - 1Xtra Listening Party with A.Dothttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tx0xf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tx0xf.jpg2017-02-28T13:30:00.000ZHear the whole of Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer album in 8 minutes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04v9yrk
Hear Stormzy's 'Gang Signs & Prayer' in 8 mins - 1Xtra Listening Party with A.Dot
- ''You should know me after this'' Stormzy introduces ''First Things First'' from his debut albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tx0xf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tx0xf.jpg2017-02-25T13:09:00.000ZStormzy introduces the first track from his new album ''Gang Signs and Prayer''.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04v0f3j
''You should know me after this'' Stormzy introduces ''First Things First'' from his debut album
- Stormzy!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tt162.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tt162.jpg2017-02-23T15:37:00.000ZRapper Stormzy, sings a very special Asian version of Big For Your Boots.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tszkj
Stormzy!
- Stormzy is obsessed with Adelehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sx7c2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sx7c2.jpg2017-02-14T14:11:00.000ZBut he claims he doesn't want to record a duet with her.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sx7fy
Stormzy is obsessed with Adele
- Stormzy drops 'Big For Your Boots'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02flslt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02flslt.jpg2017-02-03T12:12:00.000ZTarget has Stormzy in the studio to talk about his return and his latest single.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rs25k
Stormzy drops 'Big For Your Boots'
- Stormzy - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfqf6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfqf6.jpg2016-11-07T23:59:00.000ZThe professed 'child of grime' returns to 1Xtra Live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bg2c1
Stormzy - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
- Stormzy - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wkw20.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wkw20.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Stormzy's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wn8xt
Stormzy - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- Stormzy and A Dot at Radio 1's Big Weekendhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xnxb1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xnxb1.jpg2016-06-08T12:01:00.000ZDotty caught up with Stormzy and showed him her driving skills (or not!).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xnxf5
Stormzy and A Dot at Radio 1's Big Weekend
- Stormzy 'US & UK Artist will feature on the album'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wr6d0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wr6d0.jpg2016-05-30T14:24:00.000ZA.Dot is behind the wheel while Stormzy, gives her the low down on his upcoming album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wr6k8
Stormzy 'US & UK Artist will feature on the album'
- "It would look like David Beckham walked in" Stormzy on his newfound fame.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g785k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g785k.jpg2016-01-22T12:02:00.000ZStormzy on how he's mostly not recognised, but in some places he's a huge celebrity.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03g7cfr
"It would look like David Beckham walked in" Stormzy on his newfound fame.
- "I felt very disappointed...I thought it was such a shame" Stormzy on the BRIT Awards not recognising grime musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g75hl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g75hl.jpg2016-01-22T12:00:00.000ZStormzy joined Clara Amfo on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03g75q6
"I felt very disappointed...I thought it was such a shame" Stormzy on the BRIT Awards not recognising grime music
- Stormzy reveals all about #ShutUpForXMasNo1https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03cvnmv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03cvnmv.jpg2015-12-23T12:50:00.000ZStormzy tells Yasmin and Twin B about his quest to be Xmas no1 and his intense year #ShutUpForXMasNo1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03cvnnt
Stormzy reveals all about #ShutUpForXMasNo1
Stormzy Tracks
Krept & Konan
Last played on
Stormzy
Last played on
Stormzy
Last played on
Little Mix
Last played on
Stormzy
Last played on
Stormzy
Last played on
RAY BLK
Last played on
Avelino
Last played on
Stormzy
Last played on
Stormzy
Last played on
Stormzy
Ed Sheeran
Last played on
Jorja Smith
Last played on
Jorja Smith
Last played on
C-Biz
Stormzy
Lethal Bizzle
Chip
Stormzy
Stormzy
Stormzy
Playlists featuring Stormzy
Upcoming Events
20
Jun
2019
Stormzy
Ormeau Park, Belfast, UK
26
Jun
2019
Stormzy, Kylie Minogue
Unknown venue, Bristol, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T09:18:04
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
20:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T09:18:04
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Liverpool
2016-10-08T09:18:04
8
Oct
2016
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Liverpool
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T09:18:04
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
00:01
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T09:18:04
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
Latest Stormzy News
From games and movies to sport and Brexit, we look at what you've got to look forward to in 2019.
From the Spice Girls' reunion to a new Rihanna album, here's what to look forward to in 2019.
Artists including Stormzy and Adele back calls to remove dangerous cladding from buildings.
A run-down of the talking points and moments you can expect at this year's Brit Awards
