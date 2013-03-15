Redzone is a multi-genre band from London, England.

Founded by Ami Wilson (vocals, guitar, electric violin, synth, drums, effects, programming, production) and Justin Gagen (guitar, slide guitar, bass guitar, drums, effects, engineering, production), Redzone were early adopters, among UK bands, in the use of the Internet to distribute music and video.

After recording demos in 1997, they released two MP3 web singles in 1998, 'Torrid/Crime of Passion' and 'Layer6/Body Craves'. Their debut CD 'Modified' came out in 1999 on their 'Phasechange Recordings' label, and was followed by '[Digital Flesh]' in 2005, containing an interactive, multi-threaded CD-ROM video.

Redzone were credited by Wired and Reuters as being the first band to tour in Second Life in February 2007.

They co-promoted and performed at The Scorched Earth Festival, which took place on 1 May 2007.

The third Redzone studio album, 'Abstract Revolution' was released on 20 June 2008, and a track was played on BBC Radio 4 on 15 March 2009.