Smokey HoggBorn 27 January 1914. Died 1 May 1960
Smokey Hogg
1914-01-27
Smokey Hogg Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew "Smokey" Hogg (January 27, 1914 – May 1, 1960) was an American post-war Texas blues and country blues musician.
