Tommy Guerrero Born 9 September 1966
Tommy Guerrero
1966-09-09
Tommy Guerrero Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Guerrero (born September 9, 1966) is an American professional skateboarder, company owner and musician.
Tommy Guerrero Tracks
So Blue It's Black
So Blue It's Black
