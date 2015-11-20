Kossisko Konan (born November 26, 1992), known mononymously as Kossisko and formerly known as 100s, is an American singer from Berkeley, California. In 2012, Kossisko, as rapper 100s, released his debut mixtape Ice Cold Perm. He was signed to Fool's Gold Records in June 2013. Following the release of the single "Ten Freaky Hoes", it was announced that he would be releasing his second mixtape, an EP titled Ivry, which was released on March 7, 2014 the shiznik by Fool's Gold. It featured a greater g-funk and disco influence than his debut mixtape. He is also well known for his song "Life of a Mack", which appeared on the soundtrack of the video game Grand Theft Auto V. At the start of 2015, he retired the 100s persona and now performs under the name Kossisko (which is his birth name). As Kossisko, he released his first single "This May Be Me" on February 17, 2015. The track was premiered by The Fader. Later that year, Kossisko released his debut EP, Red White N Cruel. In 2016, Kossisko launched a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his work on a short horror film titled '2037.'