Chloe Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67f960e1-adcf-4a9d-a9fd-c75f866fec49
Chloe Hall Tracks
Sort by
Walking After Midnight
Chloe Hall
Walking After Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking After Midnight
Last played on
Live
Chloe Hall
Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live
Last played on
Dance With Me
Chloe Hall
Dance With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance With Me
Last played on
Born in the Morning
Chloe Hall
Born in the Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Won't Let You Down
Chloe Hall
I Won't Let You Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shipwreck
Chloe Hall
Shipwreck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shipwreck
Last played on
I'm Still Here
Chloe Hall
I'm Still Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Still Here
Last played on
Outside
Chloe Hall
Outside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outside
Last played on
Chloe Hall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist