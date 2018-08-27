Angela HunteBorn 22 January 1975
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
Angela Hunte Biography (Wikipedia)
Angela Hunte-Wisner known by the stage name Angela Hunte, is an American-Trinidadian singer-songwriter, and producer. She is best known for being a contributing writer for Empire State of Mind, with Alicia Keys and Jay Z, a song which won her a Grammy. She has collaborated with several international acts and is currently working on her debut album, citing influences from such artists as Phil Collins, Shirley Bassey, Sting, David Bowie, Machel Montano and Sparrow, a Trinidadian Calypsonian.
She is also a former member of the 1990s girl group 7669.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mon Bon Ami (Ti' Punch Riddim)
Angela Hunte
Mon Bon Ami (Ti' Punch Riddim)
Mon Bon Ami (Ti' Punch Riddim)
Party Done (Travis World Remix)
Angela Hunte
Party Done (Travis World Remix)
Party Done (Travis World Remix)
Party Done
Machel Montano
Party Done
Party Done
Party Done
Machel Montano
Party Done
Party Done
I Need Air (feat. Angela Hunte)
Magnetic Man
I Need Air (feat. Angela Hunte)
I Need Air (feat. Angela Hunte)
The Unknown
dEVOLVE & Angela Hunte
The Unknown
The Unknown
Performer
GeNeRaTioNS (feat. Angela Hunte)
DJ Buddha
GeNeRaTioNS (feat. Angela Hunte)
GeNeRaTioNS (feat. Angela Hunte)
Party Done
Angela Hunte
Party Done
Party Done
Like So
Angela Hunte
Like So
Like So
I Need Air (Redlight Remix) (feat. Angela Hunte)
Magnetic Man
I Need Air (Redlight Remix) (feat. Angela Hunte)
I Need Air (Redlight Remix) (feat. Angela Hunte)
Lights Out Hit (feat. Angela Hunte)
Don Diablo
Lights Out Hit (feat. Angela Hunte)
Lights Out Hit (feat. Angela Hunte)
Mon Bon Ami
Angela Hunte
Mon Bon Ami
Mon Bon Ami
Here Comes The King (feat. Angela Hunte)
Snoop Lion
Here Comes The King (feat. Angela Hunte)
Here Comes The King (feat. Angela Hunte)
I'm A Soldier (feat. Angela Hunte & Chedda)
Compass
I'm A Soldier (feat. Angela Hunte & Chedda)
I'm A Soldier (feat. Angela Hunte & Chedda)
Vixen (feat. Angela Hunte)
Gyptian
Vixen (feat. Angela Hunte)
Vixen (feat. Angela Hunte)
