Angela Hunte-Wisner known by the stage name Angela Hunte, is an American-Trinidadian singer-songwriter, and producer. She is best known for being a contributing writer for Empire State of Mind, with Alicia Keys and Jay Z, a song which won her a Grammy. She has collaborated with several international acts and is currently working on her debut album, citing influences from such artists as Phil Collins, Shirley Bassey, Sting, David Bowie, Machel Montano and Sparrow, a Trinidadian Calypsonian.

She is also a former member of the 1990s girl group 7669.