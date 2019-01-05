CaseUS R&B vocalist Case Woodard
Case Woodard, known mononymously as Case, (born October 4, 1975) is an American R&B singer, songwriter and record producer. A two-time Grammy Award nominee, he is best known for his late 1990s hits including "Touch Me, Tease Me" (featuring vocals from Foxy Brown and Mary J. Blige), "Happily Ever After", "The Best Man" (a duet with Ginuwine, R.L. and Tyrese), the R&B number-one and top five pop hit, "Missing You", and "Livin' It Up" with rapper Ja Rule. The latter two earning him multiple award nominations including two Grammy Award nominations.
