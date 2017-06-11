Curtis CounceBorn 23 January 1926. Died 31 July 1963
Curtis Counce
1926-01-23
Curtis Counce (January 23, 1926 – July 31, 1963) was an American hard bop and West Coast jazz double bassist.
Curtis Counce Tracks
Pink Lady
Curtis Counce
Pink Lady
Pink Lady
Last played on
Complete
Curtis Counce
Complete
Complete
Last played on
Stranger In Paradise
Curtis Counce
Stranger In Paradise
Stranger In Paradise
Last played on
Recuerdoes
Stan Kenton
Recuerdoes
Recuerdoes
Last played on
Tale of an African Lobster
Bob Cooper, John Graas, John Halliburton, Bud Shank, Tom Reeves, Conrad Gozzo, Maynard Ferguson, Marty Paich, Jimmy Giuffre, John Howell, Harry Betts, Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, Gene Englund, SHORTY ROGERS, SHORTY ROGERS, Curtis Counce & Milt Bernhart
Tale of an African Lobster
Tale of an African Lobster
Composer
Last played on
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Shorty Rogers
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Last played on
La Mucura
Shelly Manne
La Mucura
La Mucura
Last played on
Short Stop
Shorty Rogers
Short Stop
Short Stop
Last played on
For Miles and Miles
Carl Perkins, Art Pepper, Chet Baker, Art Pepper, Phil Urso, Curtis Counce & Lawrence Marable
For Miles and Miles
For Miles and Miles
Performer
Last played on
