Hendon Band of The Salvation ArmyFormed 1885
Hendon Band of The Salvation Army
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1885
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67f8652b-943d-439e-8c22-3ac71cf9dc11
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hendon Band of The Salvation Army is a non-professional Christian brass band that forms part of the Hendon Corps, a Salvation Army church in Hendon, a suburb of North West London, England. The band was founded in 1885.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Benedictus
Hendon Band of The Salvation Army
Benedictus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Benedictus
Last played on
Ye banks and braes
Hendon Band of The Salvation Army
Ye banks and braes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye banks and braes
Last played on
Back to artist