Greg Kihn BandFormed 1978
Greg Kihn Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67f54f43-b549-4efc-a812-70471082412c
Greg Kihn Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Greg Kihn Band is an American rock band that was started by frontman Greg Kihn and bassist Steve Wright. Their most successful singles include "The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em)" (Billboard Hot 100 #15) and "Jeopardy" (Billboard Hot 100 #2). The group's musical style and genres comprise rock, pop rock and power pop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Greg Kihn Band Tracks
Sort by
Jeopardy
Greg Kihn Band
Jeopardy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeopardy
Last played on
The Breakup Song
Greg Kihn Band
The Breakup Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Breakup Song
Last played on
Jeopardy
Greg Khin Band
Jeopardy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeopardy
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Greg Kihn Band
Greg Kihn Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist