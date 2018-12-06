Kris Delmhorst
Kris Delmhorst
Kris Delmhorst is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, United States, she now lives in Western Massachusetts, is an active member of the Boston folk scene, and tours internationally. She has released six full-length solo albums and two EPs on Signature Sounds Recordings.
Broken White Lines
Since You Went Away
Saw It All
Sea Fever
Homeless
Little Frame
Bees
My Ohio
Blood Test>
Magic
We Deliver
Drive
Hushabye
Garden Rose
If Not For Love
You Might Think
Mingalay
We’ll Go No More A-Roving
Hummimgbird
Wasted Word
Strange Conversation
Everything is Music
