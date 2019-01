Kris Delmhorst is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, United States, she now lives in Western Massachusetts, is an active member of the Boston folk scene, and tours internationally. She has released six full-length solo albums and two EPs on Signature Sounds Recordings.

