1886-02-12
Michel Brusselmans Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Brusselmans (Paris, 12 Februari 1886 – Brussels, 20 September 1960) was a Belgian composer.
Scenes Breugheliennes (Scenes after Breughel)
Scenes Breugheliennes (Scenes after Breughel)
