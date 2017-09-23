The Kansas City SymphonyFormed 1982
The Kansas City Symphony
1982
The Kansas City Symphony Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kansas City Symphony (KCS) is a United States symphony orchestra based in Kansas City, Missouri. The current music director is conductor Michael Stern. The Symphony performs at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1601 Broadway Boulevard.
The Kansas City Symphony Tracks
Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)
Harold Arlen
Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)
Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)
Last played on
La Gazza Ladra (Vieni fra questa braccia)
Gioachino Rossini
La Gazza Ladra (Vieni fra questa braccia)
La Gazza Ladra (Vieni fra questa braccia)
Last played on
The Deepest Desire. Four Meditations On Love: Primary Colors
Jake Heggie
The Deepest Desire. Four Meditations On Love: Primary Colors
The Deepest Desire. Four Meditations On Love: Primary Colors
Last played on
Over the Rainbow
Michael Stern, Harold Arlen, Joyce DiDonato & The Kansas City Symphony
Over the Rainbow
Over the Rainbow
Performer
Last played on
