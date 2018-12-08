Mulatu AstatkeBorn 19 December 1943
Mulatu Astatke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnty.jpg
1943-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67f0c7ca-14e8-47a3-be0e-bd2f2ffe25bb
Mulatu Astatke Biography (Wikipedia)
Mulatu Astatke (Amharic: ሙላቱ አስታጥቄ; French pronunciation: Astatqé; born 19 December 1943) is an Ethiopian musician and arranger considered as the father of Ethio-jazz.
Born in the western Ethiopian city of Jimma, Mulatu was musically trained in London, New York City, and Boston where he combined his jazz and Latin music interests with traditional Ethiopian music. Astatke led his band while playing vibraphone and conga drums—instruments that he introduced into Ethiopian popular music—as well as other percussion instruments, keyboards, and organ. His albums focus primarily on instrumental music, and Mulatu appears on all three known albums of instrumentals that were released during Ethiopian Golden 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mulatu Astatke Performances & Interviews
Mulatu Astatke Tracks
Addis To London (feat. Mulatu Astatke)
Nubiyan Twist
Addis To London (feat. Mulatu Astatke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Addis To London (feat. Mulatu Astatke)
Last played on
Netsanet (Liberty)
Mulatu Astatke
Netsanet (Liberty)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Netsanet (Liberty)
Last played on
Almaz
Mulatu Astatke
Almaz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Almaz
Last played on
Malatus Mood
Mulatu Astatke
Malatus Mood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Malatus Mood
Last played on
Tezeta.
Mulatu Astatke
Tezeta.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Tezeta.
Performer
Last played on
Emnete
Mulatu Astatke
Emnete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Emnete
Last played on
Yerkermo Sew
Mulatu Astatke
Yerkermo Sew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Yerkermo Sew
Last played on
Chifara
Mulatu Astatke
Chifara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Chifara
Last played on
piece from Inspiration, Information 3
Mulatu Astatke
piece from Inspiration, Information 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
piece from Inspiration, Information 3
Last played on
Esketa Dance
Mulatu Astatke
Esketa Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Esketa Dance
Last played on
Tezeta (Nostalgia)
Mulatu Astatke
Tezeta (Nostalgia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Tezeta (Nostalgia)
Last played on
Yegelle Tezeta
Mulatu Astatke
Yegelle Tezeta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Yegelle Tezeta
Last played on
Yekereme Fikir
Ethio Stars
Yekereme Fikir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Yekereme Fikir
Last played on
Munaye
Mulatu Astatke
Munaye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Munaye
Last played on
Dewel
Mulatu Astatke
Dewel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Dewel
Last played on
Mulatu
Mulatu Astatke
Mulatu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Mulatu
Last played on
Mulatu (Stereo Master)
Mulatu Astatke
Mulatu (Stereo Master)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Mulatu (Stereo Master)
Last played on
Masenqo
Mulatu Astatke
Masenqo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Masenqo
Last played on
Kulunmanqueleshi
Mulatu Astatke
Kulunmanqueleshi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Kulunmanqueleshi
Last played on
Mulatu
Mulatu Astatke
Mulatu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Mulatu
Last played on
Boogaloo
Mulatu Astatke
Boogaloo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Boogaloo
Last played on
Tezeta
Mulatu Astatke
Tezeta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Tezeta
Last played on
Yekermo Sew (Radio 2 Session, 14 Jan 2014)
Mulatu Astatke
Yekermo Sew (Radio 2 Session, 14 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Yekermo Sew (Radio 2 Session, 14 Jan 2014)
Last played on
Yakermo Sew (A Man Of Expeirence and Wisdom)
Mulatu Astatke
Yakermo Sew (A Man Of Expeirence and Wisdom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Gamo
Mulatu Astatke
Gamo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
Gamo
Last played on
Cha Cha
Mulatu Astatke
Cha Cha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
I Faram Gami I Faram
Mulatu Astatke
I Faram Gami I Faram
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h71hr.jpglink
