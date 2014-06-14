Jørgen IngmannDanish jazz and pop guitarist. Born 26 April 1925. Died 21 March 2015
Jørgen Ingmann (born Jørgen Ingmann Pedersen; 26 April 1925 – 21 March 2015) was a Danish jazz and pop guitarist from Copenhagen. He was popular in Europe, and had a wider international hit in 1961 with his version of "Apache". He and his wife Grethe Ingmann won the 1963 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Dansevise".
Apache
Apache
Apache
Dansevise
Dansevise
Dansevise
