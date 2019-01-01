Adventures in Odyssey (AIO), or simply Odyssey, is an Evangelical Christian radio drama and comedy series created and produced by Focus on the Family for kids. The series first aired in 1987 as a 13 episode pilot called Family Portraits and has over 800 episodes to date. As of 2005, the show's daily audience averaged around 1.2 million within North America. The Odyssey radio series also includes several spin-off items, including a home-video series, several computer games, and books. The series centers on the fictional town of Odyssey, and the lives of the people who live there, and in particular, an ice-cream and discovery emporium named Whit's End, and its owner, John Avery Whittaker, who was originally voiced by Hal Smith.