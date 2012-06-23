Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley BandFormed 2007
Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band
2007
Biography (Wikipedia)
Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band is the name taken by Conor Oberst and his backing band, which is composed of Nik Freitas (guitar), Taylor Hollingsworth (guitar), Macey Taylor (bass), Nate Walcott (keyboards/organ) and Jason Boesel (drums). The band was formed to back Oberst on his 2008 solo album but soon evolved into a band of its own with all members singing and providing songs for 2009's Outer South.
