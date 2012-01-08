John Beasley Smith (September 27, 1901 – May 14, 1968) was an American composer and big band musician. "That Lucky Old Sun", one of his better known works, was covered by many well-known artists. He often worked with Haven Gillespie and toured the nation with his group, "Beasley Smith and His Orchestra".

Beasley Smith was born in McEwen, Tennessee. His parents were teachers. The family moved to Nashville when he was in elementary school. While in high school at Hume-Fogg in downtown Nashville, he formed an instrumental duo with fellow piano prodigy Francis Craig. They were later roommates at Vanderbilt University.

Smith left college after two years to become a musician. He formed his first band around 1922, and by 1925 the Beasley Smith Orchestra was entertaining regularly at the Andrew Jackson Hotel in downtown Nashville. From 1927-1933, the group toured nationally. On October 5, 1925, both Smith and Craig performed with their bands during the opening-day broadcasts of radio station WSM.